13 Killed, Including 7 Children, in Russian School Shooting by Gunman Wearing 'Nazi Symbols'

At least 13 people, including seven children, have been killed, and 21 others have been wounded, after a gunman opened fire at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk.

On Monday, the gunman — who was identified as Artyom Kazantsev, 34, by Russia's Investigative Committee, per the Associated Press — opened fire at School No. 88 in Izhevsk. The suspect was a prior student of the educational institution, the Investigative Committee reported.

According to the organization, the shooter wore a black T-shirt that featured "Nazi symbols," per the AP. The shooter was armed with two pistols and a large supply of ammunition, Reuters reported, citing the TASS News Agency.

Alexander Brechalov, the governor of Udmurtia, said in a video statement that the gunman shot himself after the incident, The Washington Post reported.

Among the dead are a school security guard and two teachers, the outlet said. The Investigative Committee added that of the 21 people injured, 14 were children and seven were adults, per the Post.

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the shooting "a terrorist act" and said that President Vladimir Putin had been made aware of the tragedy, the Post reported.

"President Putin deeply mourns deaths of people and children in the school, where a terrorist act took place," Peskov told reporters on Monday, per the AP.

A criminal probe tied to the shooting has since begun, the outlet said. It was launched on multiple murder charges and illegal possession of firearms.

The shooting took place after a gunman killed seven children at a school in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan Republic, back in May 2021.

Russia's Investigative Committee did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.