Boy, 12, Dies After Playing Russian Roulette, 3 People Arrested

Markell Noah was found dead in an abandoned home in Jackson, Miss., last Friday, hours after his family reported him missing

By
Published on November 28, 2022 02:09 PM

A 12-year-old Mississippi boy is dead after playing Russian Roulette with two other juveniles, authorities say.

Markell Noah allegedly participated last Friday in the deadly game along with two other boys, ages 14 and 17, Melissa Payne, communications director for the city of Jackson, tells PEOPLE.

Noah had been reported missing by his family at around 3 a.m. that morning, Payne says, before his body was found in an abandoned home on Audubon Place.

The two boys were arrested and charged with murder, while Kaylan Owens, 21, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to the murder, Payne says. Police believe Owens helped clean up the crime scene, according to ABC affiliate WAPT 16.

Additional information is currently limited, Payne adds.

On Monday, Judge Taurean Buchanan denied bond for Owens, WAPT 16 reported.

12-Year-Old Dies After Russian Roulette
WAPT News Jackson

Buchanan set the 14-year-old's bond at $1 million and the 17-year-old's at $2 million, according to the outlet.

Police said an investigation into the tragedy is ongoing.

