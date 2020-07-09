Rudy Giuliani Says He Called NYPD on Sacha Baron Cohen

The bearded man who showed up in a bikini derailed an interview that the Trump adviser says he'd granted to discuss COVID-19

The "yelling and screaming" bearded man who approached him wearing the pink bikini apparently tipped off Rudy Giuliani that, just maybe, he was being set up for a prank.

The incident Tuesday at The Mark Hotel on Manhattan's Upper East Side -- where the personal attorney for President Donald Trump says he had agreed to an interview about the administration's COVID-19 response -- occurred after he sat down to be questioned by an unnamed female interviewer, he told Page Six.

Then, "this guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit," Giuliani said. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police," Giuliani said. "He then ran away.”

Contacted by PEOPLE, a spokesman for NYPD responded by email, "There are no complaint reports on file with the information you've provided."

Giuliani, however, deduced from the subject's appearance that it might the actor-comic-provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen, creator of the Showtime political satire series Who is America?

Cohen most recently made headlines by disguising himself and attempting a racist singalong from the stage at a June 27 rally in Olympia, Washington, attended by more than 500 people under the banner "March for Our Rights 3," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Obama, what we gotta do? / Inject him with the Wuhan flu" and "Corona is a liberal hoax" Cohen, masquerading as the lead singer of the last band to take the stage, led as he encouraged the audience to join in, according to online videos of the stunt.

In a follow-up twitter post, James Connor Blair, a city council member in Yelm, Washington, described it as "bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting s---," writing, "His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage or pulling power from the generator. After the crowd realized what he was saying, and turned on him, his security then rushed the stage and evacuated them to a waiting private ambulance that was contracted to be their escape transport."

"It was a set up, and smack in the face of the great people who put on this event," Blair wrote. "Disgusted with what Sacha did, all for a bulls--- stunt."

Giuliani said he showed up for the interview expecting it to be a serious conversation, and that he'd been offered payment, which he asked to be donated to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

"I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen," he said of the interrupter, who he says then fled the hotel. "I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”