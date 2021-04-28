Federal Investigators Execute Search Warrant on Rudy Giuliani's N.Y.C. Apartment: Reports

The search was part of an investigation into Rudy Giuliani's conduct in relation to Ukraine, according to multiple reports

Federal investigators executed a search warrant on the Manhattan home of Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

The search is part of a criminal investigation into Giuliani's activities with Ukraine, according to CNN, The New York Times and NBC.

The Times, which cited three people familiar with the matter, was the first to report on the search.

A lawyer for Rudy Giuliani did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Wednesday.

For months, authorities have been investigating the former New York City mayor's dealings with Ukraine officials in 2019. They are investigating allegations he lobbied for powerful Ukranian interests and tried to find damaging information on now-President Joe Biden, who at the time was a possible opponent of Trump in the 2020 election, as well as Biden's son Hunter, who was on the board of an energy company in Ukraine.

The Times reports investigators seized electrical devices during the raid. Giuliani has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing, the Times reports.