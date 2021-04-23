Kentucky Teen Left Cousin's Home in Middle of Night Last August, and She’s Still Missing

Family and police continue to search for a teenage girl in Kentucky who has been missing since last August.

Rosalyn Velazquez, who was 15 at the time of her disappearance, was reported missing Aug. 24, 2020, after she was last heard from walking away from her cousin's house in the middle of the night.

"My daughter did not take her charger," Rosalyn's mother, Sabrina Boozel, tells PEOPLE. "She did not take her ChapStick, which she never leaves home without, and she did not take her earbuds that go with her iPhone, which she never leaves without. She did not take any money, because she had no means to money. She didn't take any extra clothes, backpack, anything."

Boozel says she last saw her daughter around 2:30 a.m. in the kitchen filling up her water bottle. She told her "she needed to go to sleep."

Rosalyn, who suffers from from social anxiety and depression, was enjoying school from home since the pandemic and was getting back into playing the violin.

"She loved her violin, and she was actually trying to get back into teaching herself more, but she went missing," says Boozel. "It feels so sad, because she's missing out on her school, she's missing out on driving."

Rosalyn Velazquez Rosalyn Velazquez | Credit: Radcliff Police Department

The night she disappeared, she was hanging out with her cousins after a fun day playing on a hoverboard with a family friend.

However, in the early morning hours, she told a friend on Instagram Live that she had taken some pills and was outside walking in the nearby woods.

Police said they searched the surrounding neighborhood and woods and pinged her cellphone, which "was pinging in several different locations within one to two miles" of where she went missing, says Radcliff Police Department detective Joseph Gonzales.

"It's a very real possibility that she could have walked those distances," he says. "More than likely possibly in a vehicle, but it is possible for somebody to walk those distances."

So far, police have received precious few clues.

"We put out a media blitz once the case got assigned to our investigator section," says Gonzales. "We put out posters. We coordinated with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. And just before Christmas, we coordinated with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office. We've had social media presence. We've gotten phone calls. None of them have proved to be successful. To be honest with you, at this point, we really just don't know."

For her part, Boozel has started up a Facebook page, Bring Rosalyn Home, asking for the public's help, and has offered a $10,000 reward.

She says she will never give up searching for her daughter, who loves her two cats and drawing anime figures.

"Mommy's coming to find her," Boozel tells PEOPLE. "I don't know how, or when, but I'm coming to get her."