Remains of 17-Year-Old Md. Girl Who Vanished on Way to School Are Discovered, but Killer Is at Large

Authorities have discovered the skeletal remains of a teen who disappeared nearly two months ago on her way to school.

According to a news release, the remains of 17-year-old Rosa Maria Diaz-Santos were found in a wooded area in Takoma Park, Md., on Nov. 17, about seven miles outside of Washington D.C.

Rosa was last seen alive heading to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., the morning of Sept. 22, the release reads.

Police reported her missing on Oct. 11.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Rosa's parents, who requested anonymity for fear of their safety, told WRC-TV they believe their daughter's death was a gang-related killing.

The teen's mother said her daughter apologized to her shortly before she went missing.

"'I'm so sorry, mommy. Forgive me for making you suffer, for everything I've done to you,'" she recalled Rosa saying, according to the station. "Don't cry when you find me dead somewhere. Don't cry.'"

Police continue to search for anyone who may have been involved in Rosa's death.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Prince George County Police at (301) 516-2512.