Roommates of Slain Idaho Students Are Not Suspects, and 911 Call Came From One of Their Phones: Police

As authorities head into the second week of the investigation into the brutal killings of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death on Nov. 13, they have not named any suspects or persons of interest.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed between 3 and 4 a.m. in an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho. Their bodies were discovered around noon after a 911 call came in about an unconscious person at the residence, authorities have said.

During a Sunday press conference, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said authorities have received 646 tips so far in the investigation and conducted 90 interviews.

Authorities have confirmed that two additional roommates — who have not been identified — were home during the attack but slept through it and were unharmed. Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle lived at the home with the two additional roommates and Chapin was in a relationship with Kernodle and spending the night at the residence.

Neither of the surviving roommates is considered a suspect, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said Sunday.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Lanier said that the 911 call reporting an unconscious person at 11:58 a.m. on Nov. 13 came from inside the residence and from the phone of one of the surviving roommates.

When police responded to the scene, they found two victims on the second floor of the residence and two victims on the third floor.

Authorities also confirmed that additional friends of the surviving roommates arrived at the residence on the morning of Nov. 13 after the killings.

"On the morning of November 13th, the surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up," a press release reads.

Multiple unidentified people talked on the phone with the 911 dispatcher before authorities arrived.

Along with saying the surviving roommates are not suspects, Lanier also said police have ruled out a man in a white hoodie who was seen in a livestream video from a food truck Goncalves and Mogen visited hours before they were killed. Another person who has been ruled out is a private party driver who took the two women home around 1:45 a.m. that day.

No Suspects, No Weapon

No suspects have been arrested or named at this time and police have not found a weapon. Lanier said detectives have asked local businesses if they recently sold a fixed-blade knife.

The Idaho home where four students were killed on Nov. 13. Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Police have previously confirmed that on the evening of Nov. 12, Chapin and Kernodle were at a party at the Sigma Chi fraternity house on the University of Idaho's campus near the home while Mogen and Goncalves were at a local bar and later a food truck. All four victims returned to the residence around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13, and their bodies were discovered around noon.

Last week, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt confirmed that the four victims were all found in bed and were likely sleeping when they were attacked.

"The coroner stated the four victims were likely asleep, some had defensive wounds, and each was stabbed multiple times," Lanier said. "There was no sign of sexual assault."

Between 2:30 a.m. and 2:52 a.m., Goncalves' sister, Alivia Goncalves, told Inside Edition that her sister and Mogen made a series of phone calls to a man, but did not provide any further information.

During Sunday's news conference, Lanier said that authorities are aware of these phone calls.

"Investigators are aware that multiple phone calls from Madison and Kaylee's phone were made to a male subject," he said.

When a reporter asked if the man was ruled out as a suspect during the press conference, Fry said, "everything we have taken from those calls, we've followed up on, we've cleared, and we believe that there's no connection there."

Killings Were 'Targeted,' Say Police

Fry said authorities still believe the attacks were targeted "because we take a totality of all the circumstances that we're looking at." However, police are not able to say if they think one specific victim was the target.

Police are interested in two specific areas in the Moscow community and have called on the public for help and for outside surveillance video taken in these areas from between 3 and 6 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Colonel Kedrick Wills of the Idaho State Police asked the public for patience while the investigation continues.

"We know that people want answers — we want answers, too," Wills said. "Please be patient as we work through this investigation. We owe this to these young kids — to these young adults. We owe it to them. And we're absolutely dedicated to make sure that that happens."

Another news conference is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. Mountain Time.

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the killings to call 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.