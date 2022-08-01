Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, is survived by his parents and his siblings

Rookie Indiana Police Officer Who'd Served in the Army Is Fatally Shot During Traffic Stop

Police in Indiana are mourning the death of one of their own this morning, after a rookie officer was fatally shot early Sunday morning during a traffic stop.

Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, was a U.S. Army veteran who joined the Elwood Police force just 11 months ago, PEOPLE learns.

After Shahnavaz was shot, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Indiana State Police, Shahnavaz had stopped a 2012 Buick LaCrosse along Route 37 in Elwood shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday. Police have not said what prompted the stop.

Police allege the car's driver, Carl Roy Webb Boards II, exited the vehicle and fired at the officer multiple times.

At least one of the bullets struck Shahnavaz.

About 30 minutes later, police on the lookout spotted Boards, 42, driving in the city of Fishers. But they allege Boards would not stop when they tried to pull him over.

Officers deployed spike strips to try to stop his car, and later, used their patrol cars to force Boards' vehicle into a median

Boards is being held without bond after being charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and resisting law enforcement, with two enhancements for use of a firearm and being a habitual offender.

Boards has yet to enter pleas to those charges, and it was unclear Monday if he had an attorney.

Shahnavaz served in the Army for five years. In April, he graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. The officer is survived by his parents and his siblings.

In a statement, Gov. Eric J. Holcomb called Shahnavaz "a young public servant at the start of his law enforcement career."

Elwood Mayor Todd Jones also issued a statement on the young officer's death on Sunday.