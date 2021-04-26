Louisiana boy Rondreiz "Junior" Phillips was last seen playing in a yard in rural Claiborne Parish

Search for La. Boy Who Vanished in 2018 Is 'Very Active,' Say Police: 'He Is Not Forgotten'

On April 5, 2018, Sheila Phillips called police in Claiborne Parish, La., to report her 4-year-old son, Rondreiz, had gone missing.

Law enforcement sprang into action, but more than two years later, the boy remains missing.

"There was a very quick and overwhelming response," Det. Jay Perry tells PEOPLE. "There were a lot of volunteers, fire district personnel. They utilized aircraft, tracking dogs from the prison, did all kinds of things in a quick response, interviewed a lot of people, followed up on a lot of leads.

"But the bottom line is during that investigation, nothing definitive was learned about what happened to him."

Rondreiz, who may go by the nickname "Junior," had been playing in a yard when he seemed to vanish. At first, his mother thought he'd gone to a relative's house nearby. But when he couldn't be located there or anywhere else, authorities were given a description of what he was last seen wearing — blue jeans, a white shirt, and yellow rubber boots — and the search was on.

"A lot of people have called in with information, but unfortunately, a lot of that has not been able to be corroborated," says Perry.

The investigation remains "very active," he says. "We've executed at least three search warrants, one less than a month ago, as we were following up on leads and information that we had received concerning this case."

"There are potential suspects, but none of them have been charged," he says. "Who was last near the boy? What happened? But again, we don't really have a suspect because we really don't know what has happened."

"We're committed to working on this until we find him," Perry says. "He deserves that. He is not forgotten."

FBI Spokesperson Alicia Irmscher says in a statement to PEOPLE: "Someone somewhere knows something about his disappearance."