Ronald Greene’s Mother Says Police Footage of Traffic Stop Shows Son Was ‘Not Meant to Leave Alive’ 

The family of Ronald Greene, 49, filed a wrongful death lawsuit after being told he died in 2019 in a car crash

The mother of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in police custody in 2019 after allegedly pleading for his life, called her son's fatal encounter with police "evil."

Body camera videos of Greene's encounter with officers after a police chase were released Friday by Louisiana State Police, The Washington Post reports. The release came after some of the footage was published Wednesday by the Associated Press.

Mona Hardin told CNN Saturday that authorities had shown her footage of the arrest earlier but the footage had no sound.

"What I did see was him, he was behind the steering wheel and the film footage was from the passenger door looking in, and he was attacked from thereon," she said. "What I saw was that he was not meant to leave alive. He was going to be killed."

Mona Hardin

The partial video released by the Associated Press captured Ronald Greene, 49, telling Louisiana state troopers "I'm sorry!" and "I'm scared!" as he was violently arrested after failing to stop for a traffic violation, tased with a stun gun while still in his car and then punched in the face.

Greene was pronounced dead at a hospital after medics who responded to the scene on May 10, 2019, found him unresponsive.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Greene's family, called the incident "a malicious attack on the side of the road on a fully surrendered man," Merritt told The Washington Post last week.

No one has been charged in connection with Greene's death. One of the troopers involved, Chris Hollingsworth, died last fall in a car crash, state police spokesman Lt. Melissa Matey confirmed to PEOPLE; another, Kory York, was suspended after Greene's death but has since been restored to active duty.

According to AP, the video from the officers' body camera captured troopers punching and dragging Greene at the end of a high-speed chase outside of Monroe.

"I'm your brother! I'm scared! I'm scared!" the unarmed Greene is heard saying to the white troopers, who repeatedly jolt him with a stun gun even as he remains inside his vehicle, according to the video.

"The 46-minute clip shows one trooper wrestling Greene to the ground, putting him in a chokehold and punching him in the face while another can be heard calling him a 'stupid motherf-----,'" reports the AP.

In further describing the video, the outlet reports: "Greene wails 'I'm sorry!' as another trooper delivers another stun gun shock to his backside and warns, 'Look, you're going to get it again if you don't put your f------ hands behind your back!' Another trooper can be seen briefly dragging the man facedown after his legs had been shackled and his hands cuffed behind him."

Greene was then left facedown for more than nine minutes, while officers cleaned blood from their hands and faces using sanitary wipes.

"I hope this guy ain't got f------ AIDS," one of the troopers is overheard saying on the video.

Renee Smith, the Union Parish coroner, told the AP that Greene's death was ruled accidental and was attributed to cardiac arrest.

According to an incident report cited by the AP, Greene was pursued just after midnight for an unspecified traffic violation but refused to pull over his silver Toyota before crashing into a tree.