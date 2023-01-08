Crime Former Porn Star Ron Jeremy to Be Declared Incompetent to Stand Trial for Rape Due to 'Severe Dementia' "If he does not improve, we will not be able to try him for his crimes," L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson said of Ron Jeremy's condition By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 8, 2023 01:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Ron Jeremy. Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Ron Jeremy will reportedly be declared incompetent to stand trial for more than 30 counts of rape. According to the Los Angeles Times, the retired adult film star, 69, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is suffering from "severe dementia" and will be declared unfit for trial on Jan. 17 and likely be placed in a state-run hospital, following allegations from at least 20 women since June 2020. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and an attorney for Hyatt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Ron Jeremy Indicted on 30 Counts of Sexual Assault Following Allegations from 21 Women In an email obtained by The Times, L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson said that mental health experts enlisted by both the prosecutors and Hyatt's legal team determined his condition, of which there was no evidence he was faking. "As a result of the agreement of the experts, the defendant will be declared incompetent to stand trial ... his prognosis for improvement is not good," Thompson wrote. Ron Jeremy. Amy Graves/Getty "If he does not improve, we will not be able to try him for his crimes," he continued. "Because criminal proceedings are suspended as long as he is incompetent, we also cannot get a guilty plea from him or discuss other measures to get justice for the victims in this case." Hyatt can still be declared fit for trial in the future if his condition improves. Some of Hyatt's relatives reportedly suspected that he suffered from dementia before his arrest in 2020, according to the email. Experts reached their conclusion based on medical documents, as well as interviews with Hyatt, his relatives and L.A. County sheriff's deputies who interacted with him during his incarceration. Lianne Young, a former British adult film star and one of Hyatt's accusers, told The Times she was "kind of numb" after hearing of the decision, noting that his indictment sparked a necessary conversation about consent in the adult film industry. "It's going to come down to public opinion now, and public opinion has looked at Ron like a god," Young said. "It could be an indication to other predators or viewers of pornography that they can get away with such crimes." Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. In August 2021, Hyatt was indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault, with accusations dating back to 1996 and victims ranging from ages 15 to 51. He pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence. Hyatt was initially charged with a dozen counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count of committing a lewd act on a minor. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.