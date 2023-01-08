Former Porn Star Ron Jeremy to Be Declared Incompetent to Stand Trial for Rape Due to 'Severe Dementia'

"If he does not improve, we will not be able to try him for his crimes," L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson said of Ron Jeremy's condition

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 8, 2023 01:00 PM
Ron Jeremy
Ron Jeremy. Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty

Ron Jeremy will reportedly be declared incompetent to stand trial for more than 30 counts of rape.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the retired adult film star, 69, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is suffering from "severe dementia" and will be declared unfit for trial on Jan. 17 and likely be placed in a state-run hospital, following allegations from at least 20 women since June 2020.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and an attorney for Hyatt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In an email obtained by The Times, L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson said that mental health experts enlisted by both the prosecutors and Hyatt's legal team determined his condition, of which there was no evidence he was faking.

"As a result of the agreement of the experts, the defendant will be declared incompetent to stand trial ... his prognosis for improvement is not good," Thompson wrote.

Vicki Gunvalson And Volante Skincare's Launch Event
Ron Jeremy. Amy Graves/Getty

"If he does not improve, we will not be able to try him for his crimes," he continued. "Because criminal proceedings are suspended as long as he is incompetent, we also cannot get a guilty plea from him or discuss other measures to get justice for the victims in this case."

Hyatt can still be declared fit for trial in the future if his condition improves.

Some of Hyatt's relatives reportedly suspected that he suffered from dementia before his arrest in 2020, according to the email. Experts reached their conclusion based on medical documents, as well as interviews with Hyatt, his relatives and L.A. County sheriff's deputies who interacted with him during his incarceration.

Lianne Young, a former British adult film star and one of Hyatt's accusers, told The Times she was "kind of numb" after hearing of the decision, noting that his indictment sparked a necessary conversation about consent in the adult film industry.

"It's going to come down to public opinion now, and public opinion has looked at Ron like a god," Young said. "It could be an indication to other predators or viewers of pornography that they can get away with such crimes."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In August 2021, Hyatt was indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault, with accusations dating back to 1996 and victims ranging from ages 15 to 51. He pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence.

Hyatt was initially charged with a dozen counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count of committing a lewd act on a minor.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Raping a Woman in Los Angeles, Facing Up to 24 Years in Prison
danny-masterson
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Declared a Mistrial After Jurors Are Unable to Come to Unanimous Verdict
danny-masterson
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'
MIAMI BEACH, FL - JUNE 13: Kaalan "KR" Walker attends the opening night screening of "Superfly" at the FIllmore Miami Beach during the 22nd Annual American Black Film Festival on June 13, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
'SuperFly' Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced to 50 Years to Life in Prison After Being Convicted of Rape
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christopher Weber/AP/Shutterstock (13441419a) Photo of TV producer Eric Weinberg is displayed before a news conference to announce sexual assault charges against Weinberg on in Los Angeles TV Producer Sex Assault, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Oct 2022
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Charged with 18 Counts of Sexual Assault
‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Arrested, Accused of Sexual Assaulting Multiple Women
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg's Bail Revoked in Sexual Assault Case, Remanded into Custody
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
'Dirty Dancing' Actress Describes Disturbing Alleged Sexual Assault by Harvey Weinstein in Hotel
Chinese-Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years for Rape
Chinese-Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years for Raping Multiple Women: Reports
Kristin Smart
Kristin Smart Case: Paul Flores Found Guilty in 1996 Death and Disappearance of the Cal Poly Freshman
October 28, 2022: District Attorney Gascón Announces Conviction of Maurice Hastings Vacated in 1983 Murder https://vimeo.com/764992163
Man Freed After Serving 38 Years for a Murder and Rape He Didn't Commit, DNA Proved His Innocence
People.com Homepage Touts
Kevin Spacey Charged With Seven More Sexual Assaults in London
Danny Masterson
Opening Statements Begin in Danny Masterson Sexual Assault Trial as D.A. Recounts Disturbing Rape Claims
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Connection to Anthony Rapp Sexual Assault Allegations
mel gibson
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
Danny Masterson arrives to LA Criminal Court in downtown this morning. It is day one of his sexual assault trial.
Danny Masterson Reports to Los Angeles Court to Begin His Sexual Assault Trial