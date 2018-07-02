Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Sued by Washington Woman Who Claims He Sexually Assaulted Her

A 22-year-old Washington woman has filed a civil lawsuit against former adult film actor Ron Jeremy, alleging he sexually assaulted her last November when both attended a promotional event at an adult retailer in Tacoma.

The alleged incident happened at Castle Megastore on Sept. 22, 2017.

According to the suit, which was obtained by PEOPLE, the woman sued Jeremy after local authorities declined to file criminal charges against the actor, who was born Ronald Hyatt.

The complainant, Kristen Brodie, was a college student working as a promotional model. She was attending the event as a representative for KISW, a Seattle radio station.

(PEOPLE does not usually identify alleged victims of sex crimes, but Brodie, through her attorney, has agreed to be named.)

The suit alleges Brodie was groped and sexually assaulted by Hyatt four times over the course of the evening.

The suit alleges that during separate attacks, Hyatt fondled Brodie’s breasts and buttocks, and that he “forcefully” digitally penetrated her.

The suit alleges that afterward, Hyatt asked, ‘Did that give you goosebumps?’”

Hyatt is also accused of putting his mouth on Brodie’s breasts in the lawsuit.

During one of the alleged attacks, Hyatt allegedly brushed away one of his own handlers, telling them, “I’ll be done in a sec[ond],” the suit alleges.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

PEOPLE could not reach Hyatt’s lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb, for comment, but he told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer his client denies touching Brodie’s genitals.

“He absolutely denies that,” Goldfarb said. “He didn’t put his finger into her.”

The lawyer told the paper his client is innocent, saying, “Women often line up and there’s mutual touching. He in many cases autographs their breast and it’s consensual.”

Goldfarb added, “I don’t know if he pulled her shirt down, but I know that he may have touched her breast, he may have kissed her on the back of her neck and he’s been doing this for 40 years and has never had a problem. … She came back after she said he touched her and was doing a selfie with him. … If in fact it she felt it was inappropriate, she should have said something and believe me, he wouldn’t have touched her.”