Ron Jeremy Indicted on 30 Counts of Sexual Assault Following Allegations from 21 Women

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with a dozen counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint and more

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault following allegations made by more than 20 women over the past two decades.

Jeremy, 68, faces a dozen counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person, the Los Angeles Country District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

He also faces one count of committing a lewd act on a minor, stemming from an accusation he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in Santa Clarita, Calif., in June 2004.

Jeremy pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Vicki Gunvalson And Volante Skincare's Launch Event Ron Jeremy | Credit: Amy Graves/Getty

The allegations against the adult film star, whose real name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt, date back to 1996 with the victims ranging in age from 15 to 51.

In a press release, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said, "Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation. We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes."

Jeremy, who has continued to deny all wrongdoing, called the sexual assault claims "pure lies and buyer's remorse" in Rolling Stone in 2017. "I have never and would never rape anyone," he said.

He also expressed support for victims of sexual assault, saying, "These real predators need to be taken down."

Jeremy is due back in court on Oct. 12.