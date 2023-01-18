Ron Jeremy Found Mentally Incompetent to Stand Trial for Dozens of Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday found that porn actor Ron Jeremy was mentally incompetent to stand trial.

In August 2021, Jeremy, whose legal name is Ronald Hyatt, was indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault, with accusations dating back to 1996 and victims ranging from ages 15 to 51. He pleaded not guilty and has been in prison since his arrest.

At the hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Harris said the 69-year-old retired adult film star had "incurable neurocognitive decline," the Associated Press reported.

According to a Los Angeles County prosecutor in an email obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Jeremy is suffering from "severe dementia."

"The judge found that he was not competent to assist his attorney in trial," his lawyer Stuart Goldfarb tells PEOPLE. "So, the criminal case gets essentially put on hold until he can become competent and sometimes people have cognitive disabilities that can't be cured. Two and a half years ago when he was arrested I made a comment that I felt very strongly that he was going to be found innocent. Two years and a half have gone by and I feel had we gone to trial he would have been acquitted. Unfortunately, because of his mental condition he won't have that opportunity to prove his innocence."

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to comment about the judge's declaration.

A hearing about his placement in a state hospital is scheduled for Feb. 7.

Some of Jeremy's relatives reportedly suspected that he suffered from dementia before his arrest in 2020, according to the email obtained by the Times.

Experts reached their conclusion based on medical documents, as well as interviews with Jeremy, his relatives and L.A. County sheriff's deputies who interacted with him during his incarceration, the Times reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Jeremy was initially charged with a dozen counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count of committing a lewd act on a minor.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.