Ron Jeremy Charged with 20 New Counts of Sexual Assault, 1 Allegedly Involving 15-Year-Old

The adult film star could face more than 250 years in state prison if convicted of all charges

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with 20 additional counts of sexual assault involving 13 women, including lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

The charges, which include six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy and assault with intent to commit rape, were announced Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. It brings the number of Jeremy's alleged victims up to 17.

The alleged incidents date back to 2004.

Jeremy, 67, has pleaded not guilty, his attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, told PEOPLE.

In June, Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in four separate incidents, from 2014 to 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

In the latest charges, prosecutors said Jeremy allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl who attended a party in Santa Clarita in June of 2004, as well as a 21-year-old woman outside a business in Hollywood on Jan. 1, 2020.

Prosecutors also said six additional incidents took place inside a West Hollywood bar that Jeremy hung out at, while another occurred in the bar’s parking lot.

In 2017, a 24-year-old Washington woman filed a civil lawsuit against Jeremy, alleging he sexually assaulted her when they both attended a promotional event at an adult retailer in Tacoma.

The alleged incident happened at Castle Megastore on Sept. 22, 2017.

Kristin Brodie, a college student working as a promotional model, alleged in the suit that she was groped and sexually assaulted by Jeremy four times over the course of the evening.

The suit alleged that during separate attacks, Jeremy fondled Brodie’s breasts and buttocks, and that he “forcefully” digitally penetrated her.

The suit alleged that afterward, Jeremy asked, "Did that give you goosebumps?”

Jeremy was also accused of putting his mouth on Brodie’s breasts in the lawsuit.

During one of the alleged attacks, Jeremy allegedly brushed away one of his own handlers, telling them, “I’ll be done in a sec[ond],” the suit alleged.

The suit sought unspecified damages.

Jeremy told Rolling Stone in 2017 that he denies all allegations, calling them “pure lies or buyer's remorse,” and added, “I have never and would never rape anyone.” At the time, Jeremy also expressed support for women and men coming forward about being sexually assaulted, saying, “These real predators need to be taken down.”

If convicted as charged, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison.