If convicted on all counts, the adult film star may face a maximum sentence of 90 years to life

Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Charged with the Rape of 3 Women and the Sexual Assault of Another

Adult film star Ron Jeremy Hyatt has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in four separate incidents, from 2014 to 2019.

The charges against Hyatt, which include three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, were announced on Tuesday by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

In May 2014, Hyatt, 67, allegedly forcibly raped a 25-year-old woman in a West Hollywood home.

In 2017, Hyatt allegedly sexually assaulted two women, 33 and 46, on different occasions at a West Hollywood bar. At the same bar, he allegedly forcibly raped a 30-year-old woman in July 2019.

Hyatt's arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and if convicted on all counts, Hyatt may face a maximum sentence of 90 years to life.

While another incident allegedly occurred in 2016, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the case due to insufficient evidence.

Hyatt's attorney Stuart Goldfarb did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This isn't the first time Hyatt has been accused of sexual assault.

Previously, a 24-year-old Washington woman previously filed a civil lawsuit in 2017 against former adult film actor Ron Jeremy, alleging he sexually assaulted her last November when both attended a promotional event at an adult retailer in Tacoma.

The alleged incident happened at Castle Megastore on Sept. 22, 2017.

According to the suit, which was previously obtained by PEOPLE, the college student working as a promotional model sued Jeremy after local authorities declined to file criminal charges against the actor.

The complainant, Kristen Brodie, was attending the event as a representative for KISW, a Seattle radio station.

(PEOPLE does not usually identify alleged victims of sex crimes, but Brodie, through her attorney, has agreed to be named.)

The suit alleged Brodie was groped and sexually assaulted by Hyatt four times over the course of the evening.

The suit alleged that during separate attacks, Hyatt fondled Brodie’s breasts and buttocks, and that he “forcefully” digitally penetrated her.

The suit alleged that afterward, Hyatt asked, "Did that give you goosebumps?”

Hyatt was also accused of putting his mouth on Brodie’s breasts in the lawsuit.

During one of the alleged attacks, Hyatt allegedly brushed away one of his own handlers, telling them, “I’ll be done in a sec[ond],” the suit alleged.

The suit sought unspecified damages.

In response to previous sexual assault allegations, Jeremy told Rolling Stone via an emailed statement in 2017, “These allegations are pure lies or buyers remorse. I have never and would never rape anyone. All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have most of the accusations of ‘groping.’ I have never been charged nor spent one day in court for any of this.”

Hyatt told Rolling Stone in 2017 that he denies all allegations, calling them “pure lies or buyers remorse,” and added “I have never and would never rape anyone.” At the time, Jeremy also expressed support for women and men coming forward about being sexually assaulted, saying “These real predators need to be taken down.”

At the time, PEOPLE could not reach Goldfarb for comment, but he told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer his client denies touching Brodie’s genitals.

“He absolutely denies that,” Goldfarb said. “He didn’t put his finger into her.”

The lawyer told the paper his client is innocent, saying, “Women often line up and there’s mutual touching. He in many cases autographs their breast and it’s consensual.”

Goldfarb added, “I don’t know if he pulled her shirt down, but I know that he may have touched her breast, he may have kissed her on the back of her neck and he’s been doing this for 40 years and has never had a problem. … She came back after she said he touched her and was doing a selfie with him. … If in fact it she felt it was inappropriate, she should have said something and believe me, he wouldn’t have touched her.”