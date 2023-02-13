Romance Writer Who Tried to Trademark the Word 'Cocky' Is Missing After Being Released from Jail

Faleena Hopkins was arrested last month after she allegedly took police in Wyoming on a high-speed chase that lasted 24 miles

By
Published on February 13, 2023 07:59 PM
Faleena Marie Hopkins missing
Photo: Wyoming Missing Persons

A romance novelist who infamously tried to trademark the term "cocky" has been missing since her release from jail after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.

Faleena Marie Hopkins is named as a missing person on the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations website.

Per the agency, the 52-year-old author has not been seen since Jan. 30. At the time, she was in Jackson, Wyoming.

Hopkins is described as "a white female, approximately 5'7", 135 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair." She also has an infinity sign on her left wrist and the phrase "Follow All Instincts" on her right. A lion's face is on her shoulder and a hummingbird is on her right ankle.

Those with details of Hopkins' whereabouts are urged to contact the Jackson Police Department in Wyoming at (307) 733-1430 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

The Jackson Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Jan. 27, police said officers spotted Hopkins parked at Jackson Lake Junction. She allegedly fled from officers, taking them on a chase that lasted 24 miles, according to Jackson Hole Daily. To detain her, police used spike strips to flatten her tires.

She was arrested and booked at Teton County Jail before being released on Jan. 30. She hasn't been seen since. A friend told the publication via email that she's been missing for 10 days.

Hopkins is scheduled for another federal court appearance on the morning of Feb. 28, the Jackson Hole Daily reported.

She's charged with stopping or parking on the roadway, operating in excess of the posted speed limit and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Hopkins, who has penned the "Cocker Brother" romance series, successfully trademarked the term "cocky" in 2018. However, she later had to withdraw it after receiving mass objections from other writers, per the outlet.

Fox News reported that Hopkins is representing herself.

Related Articles
Carlos Lugo
'Happy, Friendly' Texas Boy, 14, Found Fatally Shot 2 Weeks After Going Missing
Michael Bradley Cox
Dismembered Remains of N.C. Man Who Vanished Over a Month Ago Found in Barrel of Concrete
Gary Levin
Lyft Driver Who Went Missing in Florida Has Been Found Dead, Daughter Says
http://bellcountytx.publicjailrecords.com/arrest.php?subject=1308265&fbclid=IwAR3K2wV1awpCI08ChV274uF2b3uuL2_mRAb3VS7XPCxw9YnmAzsHKpiG7vA#. Emanuel Jose Cartagena. Bell County Sheriff Department
Man Accused of Luring 15-Year-Old Girl from Dallas Mavericks Game Charged with Sexual Assault
Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, Body of Missing Md. Woman Found Nearly Month After Disappearance
Body of Missing Md. Woman Found Nearly One Month After Disappearance 
This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, Texas, have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Texas Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Planned to Confront Him About Being Married
nebraska state trooper
13-Year-Old Girl Leads Nebraska Troopers on 100 MPH Car Chase After Routine Traffic Stop
This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, Texas, have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Missing Texas Woman Is Found Dead After Planning to Confront Boyfriend About Him Being Married
emma adams
Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman Is Charged
Susan Ledyard and Benjamin Ledyard
Former Husband of Woman Whose Murder Remains Unsolved Is Now Accused of Assaulting Current Partner
Kyla O'Neal and Donte Raphael McCray, Minnesota Man Charged in Shooting Death of Pregnant Woman in Amazon Center Parking Lot
Newborn 'Fighting for His Life' After Pregnant Mom Is Allegedly Killed by Amazon Worker in Parking Lot
Ana Walshe missing woman
Husband of Missing Mass. Mom of 3 Arrested for Misleading Police, Bloody Knife Allegedly Found in Basement
Teekah Lewis
'Where's Teekah?': Images Released of Girl Abducted from Bowling Alley in 1999 When It Was Mom's Turn to Bowl
MADALINA COJOCARI
Parents of Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Arrested After They Allegedly Waited 22 Days to Report Her Disappearance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZIaxP5ldkg NEW video of Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie hours before she was killed | LiveNOW from FOX 47,330 views Oct 17, 2022 New surveillance video from a Wyoming Whole Foods store shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie browsing the grocery shelves on Aug. 27, 2021 – the day she was last seen in public alive. The video, obtained by Fox News Digital, shows Petito’s white Ford Transit van pulling into the parking lot before Petito and Laundrie shop around the grocery store. Petito's remains were found a few weeks later, on September 19, and the coroner ruled her death to be a homicide by manual strangulation. Laundrie raised suspicion after he fled Wyoming, returning to his parents home in Florida where he refused to speak about Petito's whereabouts. Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and confessed to killing Petito in a notebook found next to his remains.
Gabby Petito Seen Shopping with Brian Laundrie Just Before Her Murder in Newly Unearthed Footage
Missing Irene Gakwa
Woman Vanished in Feb. 'Under Suspicious Circumstances' After Meeting Boyfriend on Craigslist