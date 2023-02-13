Romance Writer Who Tried to Trademark the Word 'Cocky' Is Missing After Being Released from Jail

A romance novelist who infamously tried to trademark the term "cocky" has been missing since her release from jail after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.

Faleena Marie Hopkins is named as a missing person on the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations website.

Per the agency, the 52-year-old author has not been seen since Jan. 30. At the time, she was in Jackson, Wyoming.

Hopkins is described as "a white female, approximately 5'7", 135 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair." She also has an infinity sign on her left wrist and the phrase "Follow All Instincts" on her right. A lion's face is on her shoulder and a hummingbird is on her right ankle.

Those with details of Hopkins' whereabouts are urged to contact the Jackson Police Department in Wyoming at (307) 733-1430 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

On Jan. 27, police said officers spotted Hopkins parked at Jackson Lake Junction. She allegedly fled from officers, taking them on a chase that lasted 24 miles, according to Jackson Hole Daily. To detain her, police used spike strips to flatten her tires.

She was arrested and booked at Teton County Jail before being released on Jan. 30. She hasn't been seen since. A friend told the publication via email that she's been missing for 10 days.

Hopkins is scheduled for another federal court appearance on the morning of Feb. 28, the Jackson Hole Daily reported.

She's charged with stopping or parking on the roadway, operating in excess of the posted speed limit and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Hopkins, who has penned the "Cocker Brother" romance series, successfully trademarked the term "cocky" in 2018. However, she later had to withdraw it after receiving mass objections from other writers, per the outlet.

Fox News reported that Hopkins is representing herself.