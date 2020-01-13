Calif. Boy Last Seen Saturday Morning Is Found Dead, and Police Say It’s 'Suspicious'

Image zoom Roman Anthony Lopez Placerville Police Department

Police in California are investigating the “suspicious” death of an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday.

Roman Anthony Lopez was last seen alive at his Placerville home Saturday morning. The following day, police announced he was dead.

“At this time, we’re conducting an investigation into his suspicious death,” Sgt. John Meuser of the Placerville Police Department said during a press conference Sunday, calling Roman’s death “tragic.”

Police declined to reveal any additional information during the press conference.

Hours after Roman was last seen alive, neighbors were made aware of his disappearance, KCRA 3 and the Mountain Democrat report

“Last night, right after the sun went down, some of the employees that work with the dad that’s involved brought a flyer by, telling us about the missing 11-year-old boy,” a neighbor said, according to the paper. “That was followed up by a visit from some of the officers with the Placerville Police Department.”

Roman and his family had moved into the neighborhood a little over a month ago.

“They have little kids, too,” Jordyn Gilmore, who lives next door to Roman’s family, told KCRA 3. “Completely normal. They play out in the front yard. There was nothing weird going on.”

Police have not said who found Roman’s body. Authorities also did not discuss how, when and where he died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Luke Gadow of Placerville police at 530-642-5210 ext. 116.