'Rogue Nurse' at N.C. Hospital Accused of Intentionally Killing 2 Women with Insulin Doses

Johnathan Hayes is accused of the January killings of patients Gwen Crawford, 60, and Vickie Lingerfelt, 61, at a medical center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

By
Published on October 26, 2022 01:41 PM
Gwen Zelda Crawford, Vickie Lynne Lingerfelt
Gwen Crawford and Vickie Lingerfelt. Photo: Davenport & Harris Funeral Homes; Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Authorities have charged a North Carolina nurse with two counts of murder for allegedly administering lethal doses of insulin to patients under his care.

According to WRAL-TV, 47-year-old Johnathan Hayes is accused of the January killings of patients Gwen Crawford, 60, and Vickie Lingerfelt, 61, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

During a press conference Tuesday, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said Hayes is also charged with one count of attempted murder in connection to the administration of a near-fatal insulin dose to another woman in December 2021, the outlet reports.

Johnathan Howard Hayes
Johnathan Howard Hayes. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

In March, the medical center alerted authorities to their investigation into Hayes, which showed he may have caused the death of at least one patient, according to the station.

"As soon as we identified a deviation in patient care as part of our established safety protocols, we took immediate action to remove the employee from the patient care environment and terminated his employment," Denise Potter, a spokesperson for Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said in a statement obtained by NBC.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Through their own investigation, the Winston-Salem Police Department allege that Hayes, who is believed to have acted alone, was responsible for the insulin-related deaths of Crawford and Lingerfelt.

"The totality of the information provided to me led me to only one conclusion: That probable cause existed to support charging what can only be described as a 'rogue nurse' with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder," O'Neill said, Fox News reports.

Online records show Hayes was denied bond and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail.

Hayes' attorney information was not immediately available, and it was unclear Wednesday if he entered a plea to the charges.

Related Articles
The Good Nurse (2022). L to R: Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen and Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren.
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Good Nurse'
Lucy Letby
British Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Babies Wrote 'I Killed Them on Purpose' in Note, Trial Hears
Amy Loughren in Toronto in Sept.
'The Good Nurse': How Amy Loughren Helped Put Her Serial Killer Colleague Behind Bars: 'Nurses Are Badass'
Lucy Letby
'Malevolent' Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Babies and Attempting to Kill 10 More at U.K. Hospital
Lucy Letby
'Trust Me, I'm a Nurse': Mom Walked in on Nurse While She Was Allegedly Murdering Her Son
US School Shooting Michigan
Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley to Plead Guilty to Charges, Prosecutors Say
Launice Shanique Battle
N.C. Mom Accused of Murdering Young Daughters Left Them in Hot Car, Grandfather Says
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Suspect, 17, Charged in Deaths of Missing N.C. Teens Who Were Found Fatally Shot on Hiking Trail
Dustin Vandyke and Gracie Riddle
North Carolina Parents Charged with Murder After Baby's Remains Found in Backyard
This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022 shows part of a wanted poster for Casey Cole White. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicky White, 56, who disappeared Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP); This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Escaped Inmate Charged with Murder of Vicky White, Prison Guard Who Aided His Escape
William Husel
Dr. William Husel, Accused of Killing 14 Patients with Fentanyl, Is Acquitted on All Counts
Breonna Taylor
Kentucky Detective to Plead Guilty to Conspiracy in Breonna Taylor Case: Reports
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
Highland Park Shooting Suspect Charged with 7 Counts of First-Degree Murder, Could Face Life in Prison
Investigators with the GCSO Homicide Unit have made an additional charge against 17-year-old William Micah Hester in connection with the murder of Joanna Lockaby
S.C. Teen Is Accused of Suffocating His 4-Year-Old Sister, Whose Body Was Found in Bin in Woods
Judith Sobol
In-Home Nurse Allegedly High on Meth Charged with Murder After 3-Year-Old Dies in Her Care