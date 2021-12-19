Over 4 Million Sign Petition to Commute Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' 110-Year Truck Crash Sentence

The 26-year-old Cuban immigrant was sentenced on Monday on 27 criminal counts for his involvement in a 2019 crash on I-70 in Lakewood, Colorado, that left four people dead

More than 4 million people have signed a petition on Change.org asking Colorado Governor Jared Polis to grant clemency or commute truck driver Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos' prison sentence.

The 26-year-old Cuban immigrant was sentenced to 110 years in jail on Monday, two months after a jury found him guilty on 27 criminal counts — including vehicular manslaughter — for his involvement in a 2019 crash on I-70 in Lakewood that left four people dead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The petition, created by Heather Gilbee, was revived on Monday following a three-year hiatus after Aguilera-Mederos' sentence was handed down by the court.

"We all know of the crash that happened on I-70 in Denver, Colorado. Most of us have heard facts in the case," the petition reads, later adding, "this accident was not intentional, nor was it a criminal act on the driver's part. No one but the trucking company he is/was employed by should be held accountable for this accident."

A spokesperson for Change.Org told FOX 31 that the petition supporting Aguilera-Mederos is the site's fastest-growing petition of the year.

Governor Polis' office said in a statement Wednesday that they "are aware of this issue," per the outlet.

Domingo Garcia, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), told ABC7 that the organization has sent a letter to Gov. Polis asking for a pardon or reduced sentencing on behalf of Aguilera-Mederos.

Garcia also said LULAC is looking into whether the Jefferson County district attorney abused her authority — and may file charges with the Colorado Bar Association.

"The injustice in this case is so egregious," he told the station.

Judge A. Bruce Jones noted at Aguilera-Mederos' sentencing on Monday that he believed the truck driver did not intentionally harm others, but was bound by the law to issue 26 consecutive sentences.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"If I had the discretion, if I thought I had the discretion, I would not run those sentences consecutively," Jones said at the time. "I accept and respect what the defendant has said about his lack of intent to hurt people, but he made a series of terrible decisions, reckless decisions."

Prior to the sentencing, one of the victims' daughters told Judge Jones, per FOX 31, "I know I don't get to have my dad for the rest of my life, but I hope that the defendant's son can have his dad for the rest of his life."