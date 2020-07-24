Rochelle Stubblefield, whose body has never been found, was studying criminal justice, and had law enforcement aspirations

Pregnant College Student Vanished After Leaving Campus in 2015, and Boyfriend Was Just Charged

After a five-year investigation, authorities in Indiana have charged a 25-year-old Kentucky man in connection with the 2015 death of his pregnant girlfriend.

According to online records accessed by PEOPLE, Derron Fuller was arrested earlier this month in Kentucky, and extradited to Indiana.

He faces two count of murder in connection with the deaths of Rochelle Thomas Stubblefield, 20, and her unborn child. He also faces a count of obstruction of justice.

At a hearing held this week, a judge entered not guilty pleas on Fuller's behalf.

Fuller is being held without bond, and his lawyer was unavailable Friday for comment.

The Times of Northwest Indiana, citing police, reports the killing allegedly occurred on Nov. 10, 2015, soon after she vanished after leaving class at Calumet College of Saint Joseph in Hammond, Indiana.

She was reported missing two days later.

When she disappeared, Stubblefield's family said she'd already named her unborn son Amir Dashaun Thomas Stubblefield.

Stubblefield, whose body has never been found, was studying criminal justice, and had law enforcement aspirations.

The Chicago Tribune reports investigators believe Stubblefield was strangled to death and stabbed in the head.

In 2015, police spoke to Fuller about his missing girlfriend, and he denied the couple were together or that the unborn child was his.

Police searching for Stubblefield found her car abandoned in Gary.

They also found Stubblefield's broken eyeglasses and her red and black shoes in the area.

According to the reports, a woman Fuller who had been involved with in late 2015 was interviewed by detectives last summer.

She allegedly told authorities Fuller had admitted to killing Stubblefield.