Former Democratic Congressional Aide Says Twitter Ignored Her Report of Alleged Bomb Suspect's Threat

The suspect linked to mailing 13 pipe bombs to high profile Democrats, a former CIA director and CNN allegedly threatened the former spokeswoman for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office via Twitter earlier this month.

Rochelle Ritchie, now a Fox News political analyst, tweeted that she reported a threat to Twitter from the account reportedly linked to alleged bomber 56-year-old Cesar Sayvoc of Aventura, Florida.

Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious. Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!! pic.twitter.com/xBY8FMbqnq — R O C H E L L E (@RochelleRitchie) October 26, 2018

Ritchie, who is also a former congressional press secretary, tweeted a screenshot of the threat that Sayvoc allegedly wrote to her on Oct. 11: “So you like make threats. We Unconquered Seminole Tribe will answer your threats. We have nice silent Air boat ride for u here on our land Everglades Swamp. We will see you 4 sure. Hug your loved ones real close every time you leave home.”

Ritchie could not be reached for comment on Friday.

A spokesperson from Twitter said in an email Friday: “This is an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We do not have a comment.”

Sayvoc’s account is filled with Tweets denigrating bombing targets George Soros and Maxine Waters, and many other Democratic activists, including teen gun control activist David Hogg.

The account, which remained active as of Friday afternoon before being suspended, also shows a photo of the suspect.