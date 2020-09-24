Prostitution Charges Dropped Against Robert Kraft by Florida Prosecutors

The New England Patriots owner was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution

Florida prosecutor are dropping prostitution charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to multiple reports.

Kraft was accused of paying for sex acts at a Florida massage parlor in January 2019 and charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution.

He was allegedly recorded on video and audio surveillance soliciting a woman at the spa. But last month, a Florida appeals court ruled that police violated the rights of Kraft and 24 others arrested by secretly installing cameras inside the spa's massage rooms.

Following the ruling, Palm Beach County prosecutors said they wouldn't appeal the court's decision, deciding instead to drop the charges, NBC News, the Boston Globe andWCBV report.

"Although there was probable cause to make an arrest, the evidence cannot prove all legally required elements of the crime alleged and is insufficient to support a criminal prosecution," Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a court filing.

On Monday, Kraft's attorneys filed a motion asking for the recordings to be destroyed so they could never be seen by the public.

“Only by ordering the State to destroy the videos and to comply with interim measures securing them can the court guard against the palpable risk of further leak or misuse and correspondingly vindicate the constitutional principles and rights that are at stake in this case,” wrote Kraft's attorney, Frank Shepherd.

In March 2019 Kraft, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, issued a public apology.