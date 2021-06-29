The eccentric millionaire is on trial for the 2000 execution-style murder of Susan Berman

Robert Durst's Estranged Brother Testifies at Trial: 'He'd Like to Murder Me'

New York billionaire Douglas Durst, the younger brother of Robert Durst, testified in a Los Angeles court that his brother wants to kill him.

"He'd like to murder me," Douglas testified Monday, the Associated Press reports.

The 76-year-old chairman of the commercial real estate firm Durst Organization told a Los Angeles jury that he hired security for his recent trip to Los Angeles to testify.

"I have a fear that my brother has threatened to kill me, and I fear that he may have the means to do so," Douglas said, according to The Wrap.

Douglas testified that he had not seen his older brother in 20 years and that he and his brother had a fractured relationship dating back to childhood.

"He treated me miserably," Douglas said, AP reports. "He would fight with me at every chance. He would embarrass me."

Robert Durst Robert Durst | Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA/Shutterstock

The brothers had a falling out in the '90s after Douglas was put in charge of the real estate empire when their father, Seymour, died. Robert also allegedly became angry over a multimillion dollar inheritance settlement in 2006 over his share of the trust, Douglas testified, according to KABC.

Robert Durst is on trial in Los Angeles for the murder of Susan Berman, the daughter of a Las Vegas mob boss, who was found dead in her Los Angeles home in December 2000. She had been shot in the back of the head, execution-style.

Susan Berman was found shot to death in her Los Angeles home on December 24, 2000. Susan Berman | Credit: Polaris

Prosecutors believe Robert killed her because she suspected Robert was behind the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen Durst, whose remains have never been found.

Kathleen, a 29-year-old medical student at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, was last seen alive on Jan. 31, 1982, when she appeared at a friend's dinner party looking upset. Robert told his brother that Kathie disappeared after he'd driven her to the station to catch a train to New York City.

"His tone was very neutral," Douglas said, AP reports. "There was no great anxiety in his tone. It seemed a little strange."

DURST'S WIFE KATHIE DISAPPEARS Robert and Kathie Durst | Credit: REX USA

Berman's killing, the unsolved disappearance of Kathleen, and a chain of bizarre, macabre events — including the decapitation killing of Robert's elderly neighbor in Texas, Morris Black — have taken center stage during Robert's trial, which began again in May after a delay because of COVID.