Robbery Was Likely Motive Behind Murder of Santa Cruz Tech CEO Tushar Atre

Authorities are saying the individuals behind the alleged kidnapping and murder of Santa Cruz-based tech executive Tushar Atre were motivated by greed.

A statement from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office explains that, while the investigation “is still ongoing,” detectives “have reason to believe the motive” for the crime “was robbery.”

Atre was kidnapped from his home early on Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

Within hours of the kidnapping, sheriff’s deputies found the white BMW he was last seen in, along with his dead body, miles inland from his coastal home.

Officials confirmed his death Wednesday.

Atre lived on the scenic Pleasure Point Drive, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean in Santa Cruz, and where homes are listed on Zillow for nearly two million dollars.

Atre was the owner of Atrenet, which according to the company’s LinkedIn page has “been serving the web design and development needs of many of the most innovative and successful high tech companies in Silicon Valley since 1996.”

Atre, 50, graduated from New York University

Atre’s neighbors were “shocked” that such a crime could take place in their neighborhood, ABC7 reported Tuesday.