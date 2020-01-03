A Church Deacon Was Murdered and His Estranged Wife Was Shot — But Who Pulled the Trigger?

Advertising executive Rob Andrew helped found the North Pointe Baptist Church in Edmond, Oklahoma, and his involvement gave him a deep sense of meaning.

The guy who used to go drinking with his clients was gone, replaced by a deacon whose life revolved around his family and spiritual community.

“I might look like the old Rob outside,” the father-of-two told friends, according to a 2002 PEOPLE article. “But I’m a brand-new person inside.”

Trouble was brewing under his nose, however — and his fate is chronicled in the upcoming episode of People Magazine Investigates, airing Monday, Jan. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery. (An exclusive clip is above.)

At the church, Rob’s wife Brenda taught Sunday school with life insurance agent James Pavatt, and by 2001 the pair were having an affair.

Brenda had carried on multiple affairs throughout their marriage. Even before their 1984 wedding, when she and Rob were engaged, Rob had driven past a motel and seen her with an ex-boyfriend.

Still, he stayed with Brenda because he “didn’t believe in divorce,” his mother Lou told PEOPLE.

Image zoom James Pavatt, Brenda Andrew Oklahoma Department of Corrections

But in late 2001, Brenda kicked Rob out of their Oklahoma City home and filed for divorce. She also limited his contact with their two children.

To deal with the turmoil, Rob leaned on his faith.

On Nov. 20, 2001, he wrote in his spiritual journal, “I should walk with assurance of the things I hope for—a relationship with my kids, a loving relationship with family and friends, a home that worships, laughs, and plays and loves. Stay faithful!”

It would be his last journal entry. That evening, he was fatally shot.

He had gone to his old home to pick up his children for Thanksgiving weekend, but at 6:20 p.m., Brenda called 911, crying, “I’ve been shot! My husband and I, we’ve been shot!”

Brenda was taken to the hospital and released. Rob’s family didn’t hear of his death until they watched the 10 o’clock news that night.

From that point on, the case would only get more shocking and disturbing.

People Magazine Investigates: Oklahoma Horror Story airs Monday, Jan. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery.