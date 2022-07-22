Road Rage Tragedy That Left Ore. Dad Dead Possibly Began Over Windshield Fluid, Victim's Wife Says

Dennis Anderson was shot and killed after an encounter with another driver who appeared to have road rage

The wife of a man who was shot and killed during a suspected road rage incident is sharing more about what unfolded in the moments before.

Dennis Anderson of Portland, Oregon, was gunned down on July 13 while driving with his wife, Brandy Goldsbury, on Highway 18 around 9 p.m. local time. The two were headed home after spending the day in Lincoln City on the Oregon Coast when another driver became aggravated, KPTV reported, and fatally shot Anderson. He was 45.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, Goldsbury has revealed what she believes could have set off the tragedy. She told The Oregonian that Anderson had just sprayed windshield-wiper fluid on his car while driving, and it's possible some of it landed on the other driver's vehicle, which police later confirmed was a BMW 3 Series.

"I was just like 'ignore him, he's having a bad day,' " she told the publication.

The other vehicle passed them, she said; however, Goldsbury and Anderson encountered it again miles down the road when they noticed the BMW parked on the side of the highway.

Goldsbury told The Oregonian they drove past the car "and then it got behind us. And then when the lanes started to turn to one again, the car started driving really close to the back of us almost like it was going to hit us. And then it would go into oncoming traffic and kind of swerve towards us, like trying to push us to the side of the forest."

This allegedly happened multiple times before Goldsbury told her husband to stop and call police. He had stepped out of the car to do so when the other driver pulled up next to them and opened fire, she said.

Recalling Anderson's final words, Goldsbury said, "The last thing that he said was, 'Oh my god, they shot me.' "

A man driving past them performed CPR on Anderson until an ambulance got to the scene.

The shooter is still at large.

The car involved is black with a round emblem on the hood, according to Oregon State Police. The passenger in the suspected car is described as a younger male with a medium complexion who is less than 25 years old, and is small in stature with short, dark hair.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Meanwhile, Goldsbury is focused on the couple's three children and preparing for Anderson's funeral. Friends and family members created a GoFundMe to assist with the loss of Anderson, who is described on the page as "a gentle and protective husband and a father of three."

"Brandy and the children want Dennis to be remembered not for how he died but for how he lived," states the fundraising site. "A kind and funny man who wanted nothing more than to make others laugh, Brandy describes him as a 'goofball,' a committed and dedicated father who loved his children above all else."