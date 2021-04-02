Ryan Eberly performed lifesaving efforts on his wife Julie who was fatally shot in the passenger seat of their car

Road Rage Shooting 911 Call Released: Husband Pleads with Wife to 'Stay with Me' Before She Dies

A Pennsylvania man made desperate pleas to his wife to stay alive after she was shot in a rage road incident.

Ryan Eberly's wife Julie was shot through her car's passenger door on March 25, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Facebook.

A 911 dispatch call obtained by ABC15 reveals Ryan's efforts to save Julie while in a panic.

"Someone shot into my car. My wife is shot. She's bleeding badly. I need help now! Please hurry!" he pleaded with dispatch. "She's shot in the head, but I'm trying to stop the bleeding."

Ryan attempted to stop the bleeding by applying pressure to the wound and administered CPR.

"Stay with me, Julie. Julie, keep breathing. Honey, breathe!" he told Julie before ambulance arrived.

The couple had been driving southbound on Interstate 95 at the time of the shooting.

They were headed for a getaway on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary, Ryan told WGAL last week.

"I changed lanes, and a car was coming behind me. I didn't see that he was going around me. I pushed him to the shoulder mistakenly. As soon as I was able, I gave him room to get back on the highway. No car contact," Ryan said.

Not long after, the vehicle — which investigators describe as a silver or grey 2000 Malibu or Impala with dark tinted windows and chrome around the frames — came back toward the couple's car.

"I saw in my mirror that he was passing us to the right. Gunshots were fired, and our car was hit. My wife yelled my name, and I asked if she was hit. She said yes," Ryan told WGAL.

Julie was taken to the UNC Southeastern Hospital, where she died. Ryan was uninjured.

Julie leaves behind six children, according to the local news outlet. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for her family.

At the time of the murder, the sheriff's office said that a $10,000 reward was being offered for information "leading to probable cause for the issuance of warrants and the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Julie Eberly."

The sherrif's office revealed on Thursday that they arrested North Carolina man Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, in connection with Julie's death.

"Floyd is charged with first Degree Murder and Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Property. The charges are in relation to the death of Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania," a press release stated.

"Regardless of the circumstances, no one deserved to be murdered while traveling our nation's highways," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. "I am proud of the investigative work put forth by the law enforcement agencies that came together as one to bring this case to a successful conclusion."