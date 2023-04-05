Missing Calif. Woman's Body Was Found in February. Her Alleged Killer Was Just Arrested

The body of 46-year-old Rita Solis was found in a remote area about a month after she was reported missing by family in January

By Nicole Acosta
Published on April 5, 2023 04:51 PM
Rita Solis, found deceased
Rita Solis. Photo: Modesto Police Department/Facebook

A man was arrested last week on accusations he killed a California woman who went missing in January and was found dead in a remote location weeks later.

Scott Allen Tackett, 40, of Ceres, was already in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail on unrelated offenses when he was re-booked on March 31 for murder charges in connection with the death of 46-year-old Rita Solis, according to a press release from the Modesto Police Department.

It's unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Solis was reported missing by family members on Jan. 13 after they hadn't heard from her in a week, police said.

Then, on Feb. 14, her body was found in a remote area of Vernalis, an unincorporated town in San Joaquin County.

Solis was remembered on a GoFundMe page created to help her family with funeral expenses as someone who "always had a smile and giving heart."

Police did not share Solis' cause of death or whether she knew the suspect, whose alleged motive remains unclear.

Anyone with information in the ongoing homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Randy Bolinger at BolingerR@ModestoPD.com.

