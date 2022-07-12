William “Trey” Jones III died from his injuries after an allegedly impaired driver struck his family – including Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones – in Louisville, Kentucky on July 5

Rising Basketball Star Ava Jones and Mom Hospitalized and Her Dad Killed After Driver Ran Over Family

Basketball Star and Mom in ICU, Her Father Dead and brother also injured after alleged drunk driver hits entire family on sidewalk primary: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sv8vex-jones-family-fund?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter

A teen basketball star's father is dead, while she is fighting for her life alongside her mom after her family was struck while walking on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville, Kentucky by an allegedly drugged driver.

William "Trey" Jones III succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, while his wife Amy Jones and their teen daughter basketball player Ava Jones remain in hospital, according to the Courier-Journal. Ava's brother was also injured in the incident on July 5.

While all four members of the Jones family were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, Trey died from his injuries on Thursday, reported local news station WDRB. It was later reported that the boy had been treated for minor injuries, and Amy and Ava were in critical but stable condition, according to the Courier-Journal.

Ava – a rising Kansas high school basketball star at Nickerson High School who had just verbally committed to the University of Iowa – and her family were in Louisville for the Run 4 the Roses girls' basketball tournament, in which Ava was playing with her club team, per ESPN.

A man has been charged with murder after allegedly striking the family.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Michael Hurley of Lexington, Indiana, had originally been charged with four counts of first-degree assault, driving under the influence, and a license possession violation.

Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) told WDRB that in addition to Hurley's original charges, he will now be charged with murder, per the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Office.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, as well as LMPD and the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Office for comment.

Hurley allegedly admitted to police that he had taken Hydrocodone before getting behind the wheel, adding that he was "so tired he could not make the turn" before striking the Jones family on the sidewalk, according to WLKY. It was not immediately clear if Hurley has engaged legal representation who can comment on his behalf.

A GoFundMe set up for the family has so far raised over $96,000, and tributes continue to pour in as Ava, Amy, and their loved ones recover.

