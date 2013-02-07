Rihanna & Chris Brown Go from the Courthouse to the Studio Together

That’s one way to stand by your man.

Rihanna attended boyfriend Chris Brown‘s court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday – and later stepped out with him after a late night in the studio.

Brown, 23, was in court for possible probation report falsification involving the community service work he was required to do after domestically abusing Rihanna, 24, in 2009. Joined by Brown’s mother, Joyce Hawkins, and two other women, Rihanna sat stoically as the judge discussed Brown’s case.

Then, hours later, the couple was photographed leaving a recording studio together in Brown’s Porsche around 4:30 a.m., after having spent five hours together inside.

Following the assault in 2009, the couple parted ways. But in a recent issue of Rolling Stone, the “Diamonds” singer revealed they rekindled their romance.

“Even if it’s a mistake, it’s my mistake. After being tormented for so many years, being angry and dark, I’d rather just live my truth and take the backlash. I can handle it,” she said.

But Rihanna insists that things are “different now.”

“We don’t have those types of arguments anymore. We have each other. We know exactly what we have now, and we don’t want to lose that,” she told the magazine.