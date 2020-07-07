Comedian Rickey Smiley's Daughter, 19, Undergoes Surgery After She Was Shot Multiple Times in Houston

"I'm just so angry right now," Rickey Smiley said on his radio show on Monday morning

Rickey Smiley is counting his blessings after his daughter made it out of surgery after she was shot on Sunday night.

The comedian, 51, revealed that his daughter Aaryn had been admitted to the hospital during his morning radio show on Monday, sharing that the 19-year-old was shot multiple times when she went to get food at a Whataburger in Houston over the weekend.

"I wasn’t even going to say anything about this. I’ve been dealing with this all morning, sitting up here with butterflies in my stomach trying to do the show. My youngest daughter was shot last night," he said on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. "She’s in the hospital right now."

"I'm just so angry right now," Smiley continued.

He added of his daughter, "She's crying. She's scared."

The Houston Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that a woman and three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at 6898 South Freeway on Sunday night.

The three men were sitting inside of a car at a stoplight when an unknown vehicle drove by and began firing multiple shots, according to police. A spokesperson for the department told PEOPLE that the three men were hit and a woman passenger in a separate, unrelated vehicle was struck in the crossfire.

"I'm grateful," Smiley said in an Instagram video shared on Monday afternoon. "I'm more than grateful that my daughter is alive."

In a separate post, the Dish Nation star said that his daughter "made it out of her operation" and is "doing great."

Meanwhile, Aaryn — who celebrated her 19th birthday just days ago — recounted the harrowing incident on her Instagram Stories, writing alongside a photo of a blood-stained passenger seat, "This is the most terrifying thing that has ever happened to me. I won't be out of the hospital for a while nor will I be able to walk for a while due to nerve damage."

Along with a photo taken from her hospital bed, she also shared that she was shot in the leg.

"[T]he fact that the bullets that went thru my legs were armored riffled [sic] bullets made to go through anything (how they got through the car) but the one [that] would have hit me in the head was not that kind and ended up lodged in the car. God." she wrote. "Words can't describe how grateful i am to be alive right now."

Aaryn added in another post, "scariest part of all of this is the fact that i'm alone. they won't let me see my parents or anyone come in because of covid."

"I'm terrified," she wrote.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Smiley said he's arrived in Houston, but "can’t see" his daughter in the hospital due to coronavirus restrictions.