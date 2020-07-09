Comedian Rickey Smiley's Daughter, 19, Says She's 'Okay' After Being Shot: 'I'm Happy to Be Alive'

Rickey Smiley's daughter, Aaryn Smiley, is grateful to be alive after she was injured in the crossfire of a shooting in Houston on Sunday.

Aaryn, 19, opened up about the harrowing incident during her father's morning radio show on Thursday, saying, "I'm okay. I'm happy to be alive. I'm just happy to be here."

The teenager, who had just celebrated her birthday days before the shooting, told the Rickey Smiley Morning Show she was on her way to get food at a Whataburger with her boyfriend when she was struck by a bullet.

Aaryn said she and her boyfriend were stopped at a red light waiting to make a left turn when another vehicle pulled up in the right lane and began firing. She said the vehicle was shooting at another car sitting in the middle lane, but "clearly their aim wasn't top tier because I got hit."

"The car in front of us got hit," she recalled. "I think there was a car behind that also got hit."

Aaryn said she initially believed the gunfire had been fireworks and thought she was struck by a stray spark. Aaryn told her father that she didn't realize the burning sensation on her leg was actually a bullet wound until her boyfriend, who was in the driver's seat, pointed it out.

"It was hot and it was quick," she remembered. "I looked down, and I was gushing blood. I didn't know I had been shot in my left leg only because it had went straight through and the bullet had only stayed in my right leg. I was trying to put as much pressure as I could."

Fortunately, according to Aaryn, there was a hospital nearby and her boyfriend was able to drive her there.

"I blacked out for maybe five minutes," she said, explaining that her boyfriend had to carry her into the emergency room. "I remember seeing the blood and it all just went dark. And then I woke up on the table."

Aaryn added that she lost about "five pints" of blood in the whole ordeal.

"They had to give me a transfusion," she said.

Aaryn Smiley/Instagram

Earlier this week, the Houston Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that a woman and three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at 6898 South Freeway on Sunday night.

The three men were sitting inside of a car at a stoplight when an unknown vehicle drove by and began firing multiple shots, according to police. A spokesperson for the department told PEOPLE that the three men were hit and a woman passenger in a separate, unrelated vehicle was struck in the crossfire.

Rickey, 51, revealed that his daughter was shot multiple times on his radio show Monday morning. Later that day, he shared on his Instagram that Aaryn had successfully "made it out of her operation" and was "doing great."

Aaryn Smiley/Instagram

At the time, Aaryn called the incident "the most terrifying thing that has ever happened to me" on her Instagram Stories and said she suffered "nerve damage" in the shooting.

On Wednesday, she shared in a post that doctors believe she has PTSD. "Loud noises and popping sounds make me cry. I get panic attacks way easier. The mental aspect of this is really scary," she wrote.