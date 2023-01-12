Justin Roiland, the co-creator of the hit animated Adult Swim series Rick and Morty, appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing after being charged with felony domestic violence, PEOPLE confirms.

The alleged incident occurred around Jan. 19, 2020, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, and the alleged victim was an unidentified woman who was in a relationship with Roiland. She's known as Jane Doe in the case, which is in the jurisdiction of Orange County, Calif.

Roiland, 42, was first arrested in August 2020 and released on a $50,000 bond before being arraigned in October 2020, NBC News reports.

He has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.

An unknown party also filed a protective order against Roiland in October 2020, NBC News reports, and he was ordered not to go within 100 feet of the person in question. It's unclear who filed the order or whether it's the same person involved in the alleged domestic violence incident.

Most of the documents in Roiland's case have been sealed, so details on the alleged 2020 incident are scarce.

During Thursday's hearing, Roiland's lawyer reportedly said there was a plea offer on the table, but additional information is not known.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A trial date for Roiland has not yet been scheduled, but he will be back in court on April 27 for his next pre-trial hearing.

Roiland has a new animated series, Koala Man, which began streaming on Hulu just a few days ago.

Dan Harmon co-created Rick and Morty with Roiland in 2013, and the show became immensely popular, with Roiland as the lead voice actor. Season 6 aired last year. Harmon has had legal issues of his own, and in 2018 he admitted to sexually harassing a former writer on his show Community.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Roiland's attorney for comment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.