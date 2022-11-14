Beloved Va. Church Elder, 88, Is Mauled to Death by Dog While Walking to Sister's House

Evangeline Brooks died last Monday

By
Published on November 14, 2022 02:38 PM
richmond virginia police
Photo: Jay Paul/Getty

An 88-year-old woman who was a beloved elder in her church died after being mauled by a dog, according to multiple reports.

Last Monday, friends and family said that Evangeline Brooks was walking to her sister's house in Richmond, Va., when a dog attacked her, reports WTVR.

Brooks was taken to the hospital after police responded, but she died from her injuries the next day, NBC 12 reported.

"It is a big loss. It is a big loss for me, but I know that I've made up in my mind each day I need to be the best that I can be. That is my responsibility," Brooks' son, Howavrd Brooks, told WSAZ 3.

The dog, a pit bull mix, has been euthanized, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) Director Christie Chipps-Peter said, per WTVR.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the outlet reports that Richmond Police are working with RACC and will consult with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office on the matter of bringing charges.

Dwight Jones, the former Mayor of Richmond who is now the senior pastor of First Baptist Church of South Richmond, Brooks' church, told WSAZ, "There need to be laws that will dictate the consequences of those dogs when they take the life of a woman in her upper 80s."

Jones said Brooks was "salt of the Earth. She was a wonderful person."

"For a person in their upper 80s to lose their life in such a horrendous way, it is something that really causes us concern on top of our grief," he said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to WTVR, Brooks was a member of the First Baptist Church of Southside Richmond for 25 years, serving as a deacon, a choir member and a Sunday school teacher, Jones said. Friends and family also confirmed she was a schoolteacher for several years at the Chesterfield County Public Schools.

"We have members who come and go, but then, there are special members who really mean a lot," Jones said, WSAZ reports.

First Baptist Church of South Richmond executive minister Cheryl Ivey Green is also remembering her friend.

"She was very active in the Deacons Ministry of Richmond and vicinity. So I know that she was known all over the city of Richmond," Green said. "She was just such a wonderful mentor to all deacons, but especially female deacons.

Related Articles
Cassidy Moreno, Road Rage Victim
Ariz. Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot During Road Rage Incident While Coming Home from School Awards Ceremony
Jordan Marshall one of 3 Americans that was found dead in Mexico City Airbnb
American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says
Jonelle Matthews, Steve Pankey
Former Idaho Governor Candidate Convicted of Cold Case Murder of Girl, 12, Who Vanished in 1984
Mary Marshall and her dog
Bride-to-Be Raleigh Shooting Victim Was Killed While Trying to Save Her Dog, Fiancé Says
L-R Top Row: Sue Butler Karnatz, Mary Marshall, James Thompson L-R Bottom Row: Gabriel Torres, Nicole Howard
A Police Officer, a Bride-to-Be and an 'Amazing Mother': Here Are the Victims of the Raleigh Mass Shooting
Eliza Fletcher
Eliza Fletcher's Death Was 'Isolated Attack by a Stranger,' Says District Attorney
lola daviet
12-Year-Old Paris Girl Is Found Murdered in Trunk, with Numbers '1' and '0' Mysteriously Left on Her Feet
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Missing Teens Are Found Shot to Death Along North Carolina Hiking Trail: 'The Loss Is Devastating'
Meghan Marohn
N.Y. Teacher Missing Since March Is Found Dead in Woods, Friend Says She Left Job to Escape Man's Harassment
Tiffany Fletcher
Beloved Mom Who Worked at Philadelphia Recreation Center Is Killed in Crossfire, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Boy
Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez
Off-Duty NYPD Officer Stabbed to Death in Her Apartment, Estranged Husband Arrested
Bayles Children who survived a pit bull attack
S.C. Mom and Kids Who Survived Vicious Dog Attack Are in 'Best of Spirits' Amid Long Recovery
Azsia Johnson https://www.gofundme.com/f/asia-johnson?qid=be1d44fe41c188be4e467f08520c654e
Aspiring Pediatric Nurse Identified as Mom Shot in the Head While Pushing Her Baby in a Stroller
A Central York High School teacher was killed in a murder-suicide
Beloved Pa. Teacher Is Killed by Neighbor in Murder-Suicide Stemming from Argument
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 11: Rapper Trina attends Tune Chats - Honoring Trina on July 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
17-Year-Old, Who Is Reportedly Rapper Trina's Niece, Shot and Killed in Miami
ladarius clardy
Beloved College Quarterback Is Killed in Fla. When 50 Shots Are Fired into His Car 