NFL Player Richard Sherman Charged with Burglary Domestic Violence in Seattle

Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has been arrested and charged with burglary domestic violence.

Sherman was booked Wednesday morning into King County Correctional Facility in Seattle, according to online jail records. He has also been denied bail.

The 33-year-old is a 10-year NFL veteran and is currently a free agent. He spent his first seven seasons playing for the Seattle Seahawks from 2011 to 2017. Most recently, he played with the 49ers for three seasons from 2018 to 2020. Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler, won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in the 2013 season.

Following Sherman's arrest, the NFL Players Association released a statement on Twitter about the arrest without mentioning Sherman by name. Sherman serves on the NFLPA's executive committee.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the statement read. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."