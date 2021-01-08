Pro-Trump Rioter Seen Putting Feet on Nancy Pelosi's Desk Is Arrested in Arkansas

Richard Barnett, 60, was taken into custody on federal charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property

Authorities in Arkansas have arrested a man who was photographed sitting in the chair of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during Wednesday's violent riots at the U.S. Capitol that killed at least 5 people.

PEOPLE confirms that Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, has been taken into custody on federal charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property. The federal case was filed in the Western District of Arkansas.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office tells NBC News that Barnett was arrested on Friday morning and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, awaiting his initial appearance.

Images that appear to be of Barnett went viral on Wednesday while the mayhem unfolded. Barnett later told the New York Times that he had entered Pelosi's office.

"I wrote her a nasty note, put my feet up on her desk,” Barnett, who goes by the nickname Bigo, told the Times. During the interview, he brandished an envelope he had taken from her desk, but insisted he did not steal it because he "put a quarter on her desk," he told the newspaper.

Barnett also told the newspaper that he had politely knocked on Pelosi's door, but was then swept inside by some of the other rioters who had breached the Capitol.

On Friday, the Department of Justice announced that 13 people are now facing federal charges stemming from the riot, and that more people will soon be charged.

"Just because you've left the DC region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol," Steven D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington field office, tells CNN. "The FBI is not sparing any resources in this investigation."