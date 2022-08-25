Rhode Island Woman Drives For Nearly An Hour Before Discovering Semi-Naked Stranger in Her SUV

A Rhode Island woman endured every female driver's worst nightmare Sunday.

According to the Easton (Massachusetts) Police Department, the unnamed woman drove 30 miles from Providence to her workplace in Easton on Sunday night without knowing that a semi-naked stranger was asleep in the back of her car.

Authorities responded to the woman's 911 call and arrived at a parking lot at around midnight Monday to find a man asleep on the floor in the rear of a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Thankfully, the woman involved was not injured in the incident.

The man, identified as Jose Osorio, 21, was "partially clothed, with a pair of shorts around one leg and a shirt wrapped around one arm, leaving the rest of his body uncovered," Police Chief Keith Boone wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"It was apparent to the officers that Osorio was extremely intoxicated and through an interpreter service, later learned that he had consumed a large amount of alcohol and marijuana earlier in the evening in Providence," according to the statement. "At some point during his intoxicated state, Osorio entered the unlocked vehicle and fell asleep."

Authorities determined that Osorio was able to climb into the woman's car when she started the engine and then went back inside her home for a brief period of time.

The victim told officers that she had been listening to a podcast during her drive to Easton, and it wasn't until she pulled into the parking lot at work that she realized a man she'd never seen before was in her car.

Osorio was arrested without incident and transported back to police headquarters for booking, where he was charged with "breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime," according to police.

According to authorities, the man also had an outstanding warrant from Cranston, Rhode Island for a prior breaking and entering.