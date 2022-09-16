R.I. Man Accused of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl, Then Offering Fellow Inmate $200 to Kill Her

A 28-year-old Rhode Island man is accused of trying to silence the 12-year-old girl he allegedly enticed into having sexual contact by offering to pay a fellow prisoner to kill her because she needed to "end up dead," prosecutors say.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment accusing registered sex offender Chandler Cardente of Cranston of allegedly enticing the young girl to engage in sexual activity — and then hatching a murder-for-hire plot to eliminate her as a witness, United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced in a release.

He is charged with enticement of a minor; committing a felony offense involving a minor while being a registered sex offender and interstate murder-for-hire, the U.S. Attorney said in the release.

In 2014, Cardente was convicted of child molestation and sexual assault for abusing a 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, court records show, WJAR reports.

In July of 2021, Cardente allegedly posed as a 17-year-old boy and allegedly began talking to the 12-year-old Burrilville girl on social media, Burrillville Police Col. Stephen Lynch said at the time, WPRI reports.

On Dec. 3, 2021, Cardente "communicated repeatedly with the minor female via social media," the U.S. Attorney said in the statement.

On Dec. 10, 2021, he allegedly arranged to meet the girl, who apparently believed Cardente was a 17-year-old boy, say police.

"She went out to the soccer field, through the woods and to Cardente in his waiting vehicle on the side of Route 102," Burrillville Police Col. Stephen Lynch said at the time, WPRI reports.

Her worried family reported her missing when she failed to come home, ABC 6 reports.

During the time Cardente was with the girl, he allegedly "had sexual contact with her," the U.S. Attorney said in the statement.

At 12:30 a.m. the next morning, he said, she was found "curled up on the side of the road" in Warwick, where Cardente had allegedly left her, WPRI reports.

Cardente dumped her on the side of the road when he learned that police were looking for him, Lynch said, WPRI reports.

"We believe that Cardente kicked her out of the car around 9:30 p.m., so you're looking at a minimum of seven hours [that they were] together on Friday evening," Lynch said, WPRI reports.

Cardente was charged with child snatching and enticement of a child.

His bail was set at $75,000 with surety during his arraignment, but Cardente was ordered held for violating his probation from his earlier conviction, WJAR reports.

While Cardente was being held in state prison, he allegedly made plans to have the girl killed, the U.S. Attorney said in the release.

Cardente allegedly "communicated by telephone with another person," while in the Adult Correctional Institutions, the U.S. Attorney said.

"During these communications, Cardente expressed his intent that the victim be murdered, and offered $200 in cash and equipment worth $1,500," the U.S. Attorney alleged.

Cardente allegedly "told the other person that the victim needed 'to end up dead' because she was 'a witness,'" the indictment said, according to the U.S. Attorney's statement.

According to the affidavit obtained by WPRI, in February, Cardente made an outgoing call from the ACI's intake center and allegedly said, "I got a 12-year-old witness, and she needs to end up dead … you're okay with that?"

"She's a witness, she needs to go. I don't care how she does it," Cardente allegedly added, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit alleges that although he didn't know it, Cardente was actually speaking to a detective, WPRI reports.

He allegedly told the detective, "I just need it done before I get indicted," the affidavit says.

It is unclear whether Cardente entered a plea for the charges stemming from December or February or if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.