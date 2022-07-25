Courtney Huard, 42, worked as a registered dietician and nutritionist while raising her three children

Mysterious Deaths of Rhode Island Couple Found Slain with Kids Home Was Actually Murder-Suicide: Police

A month after a couple was mysteriously found dead in their Rhode Island home, investigators have determined the pair died in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to police in Cumberland, R.I., 42-year-old Courtney Huard was "the victim of a domestic homicide" and was fatally shot by her husband, 51-year-old Eric Huard, while their three children were at home on June 22.

Following the shooting death of Courtney, police say Eric turned the gun on himself.

The couple's children were found unharmed in the home.

"We are reminded that there are three children who lost their parents, and two families that are devastated by the loss of their loved ones," Cumberland Police Chief Matthew J. Benson said in a statement on the department's Facebook page Friday. "Our thoughts continue to be with them at this time."

At the start of the investigation, police said the the incident "was not a random act of violence," PEOPLE previously reported.

According to Courtney's Facebook page, the mom of three worked as a registered dietitian and nutritionist at a private practice.

Her obituary described her as a "loving and dedicated mother" to her three children.

"Those in the community would always see her on the sidelines of her children's events with a bright smile, cheering them on," read the notice.

A GoFundMe campaign organized on behalf of the Huard children is currently active.