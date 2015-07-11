Rhode Island Beach Evacuated After Explosion Sends One Woman to the Hospital

ABC US News | World NewsA beach in Narragansett, Rhode Island was evacuated on Saturday morning after a possible explosion sent one woman to a nearby hospital, according to ABC News.

The incident occurred at Salty Brine beach, near Providence, around 11:15 a.m. local time.

The state bomb squad is investigating the explosion, which reportedly took place near rocks on the beach, Rayna Maguire, Assistant to the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, told ABC

A 50-year-old woman who appeared “trapped” on the rocks and reportedly was thrown in the air and onto the sand from the alleged blast, is being treated at the South County Hospital, according to the Providence Journal. No other injuries were reported.

“It was like an M-80 boom, like a grenade,” Mario Lewis, a bystander, told the Journal.

While the Department of Environmental Management remains uncertain of what caused the incident, they told the newspaper they know that “there was definitely a ground disturbance.”

Investigators took statements from all witnesses, and ultimately dispelled reports of a suspicious person carrying and emptying two red bags, according to the paper.

The area of the beach in question is now closed off to beachgoers.

