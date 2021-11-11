N.J. Teen Vanished Weeks Ago After Deli Trip, Authorities Offer $20,000 Reward: 'She Was Abducted'

Jashyah Moore has not been seen or heard from since October 14

A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information about missing New Jersey 14-year-old Jashyah Moore, whose mother believes was taken against her will.

"She was abducted," Jashyah's mother, Jamie Moore, said during a press conference held Tuesday. "I don't know who did it, but we're looking for you."

The East Orange teen vanished back on October 14, after she was last seen inside Poppies Deli.

"We are investigating and looking at all avenues with regards to this case," Mitchell McGuire, the chief investigator for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, told reporters. "We are treating it and looking at every lead that could possibly come in."

Newly released surveillance video from the US Quick Food Mart in East Orange shows the teen entering the store that morning with an older man. The footage shows her placing several bottled beverages on the counter, which the man pays for before they both leave together.

According to officials, the girl next stopped at Poppies Deli, where she was last seen. She was with that same older man, according to staff at the store.

Police confirm that they have spoken to the man seen in the video, and that he is cooperating with their investigation.

A clerk at US Quick Food Mart told WCBS-TV the teen visited the store every day, and usually bought herself Kit Kat candy bars.

Jashyah was dressed in khaki pants, a black jacket, and black boots the day she disappeared.

On that day, Jashyah left home at around 7:30 a.m. to pick up some groceries for her mother.

She lost the EBT card that she had used, so her mother told her to retrace her steps in hopes she might find it.

The teen's estranged stepfather is an East Orange police officer who is facing an assault charge for an incident last year in Irvington.

According to NBC News, the girl's aunt said that Jashyah was expected to testify before a grand jury. Although police are not ruling anything out, they don't believe the assault case is connected to Jashyah's disappearance.

At Tuesday's press conference, authorities revealed they are stepping up their efforts to share Jashyah's case on social media, believing it could be resolved with a tip from the community.

Searches have been carried out for the missing girl but have turned up no sign of her.

Anyone who may have any information about Jashyah and her disappearance are urged to call police at 877-847-7432 or 973-266-5041.