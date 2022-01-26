L.A. Offering Large Reward in Unsolved Murder of Tioni Theus, Teen Found Dead Along Freeway On-Ramp

Sixteen-year-old Tioni's body was spotted by drivers on the morning of Jan. 8

Authorities in Los Angeles are offering a reward for information that leads them to whoever killed Tioni Theus, a teen whose body was found earlier this month dumped along the side of a freeway.

Online records confirm that on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors signed off on the $10,000 reward for tips about who was involved in the 16-year-old girl's murder.

Also on Tuesday, Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price introduced a motion to provide $50,000 in reward money for information about her killer. The council is expected to consider the measure next week.

"Tioni was a young lady with so much promise, joy and spirit, with God-given gifts and talents to give to the world," said Price in a statement. "She had so much to live for and countless unfinished dreams. It's disheartening to know that the person or persons responsible for her killing are still on the loose while a family and entire community continues to grieve in search for answers."

In addition, a community nonprofit, Operation Hope, is contributing $5,000 to the reward pot.

Tioni's body was spotted by drivers the morning of Jan. 8.

Her remains had been left along a 110 Freeway on-ramp. The coroner's office revealed she died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The teen was last seen Jan. 7, as she was leaving her father's Compton home on her way to a party.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into Tioni's death.

Investigators have not yet commented on a possible motive, and police have yet to identify any possible suspects in her killing.

Family told KABC-TV Tioni was a straight-A student who enjoyed dance and playing golf.

The Los Angeles Times spoke to the murdered girl's relatives, who said she'd been recently traumatized by a man she met through social media; they allege that, for a while, he had pulled her into sex trafficking.

Senia Theus, Tioni's cousin, told the paper the teen didn't deserve to die this way.

"Everything made her laugh," she said. "She was a bundle of joy, real bubbly and friendly. She was very goofy, happy. She was always smiling, even when she was crying."