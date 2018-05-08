NFL Star Allegedly Threw Girlfriend’s Dog Across a Room in Attack That Ruptured Woman’s Eardrum: Police

NFL linebacker Reuben Foster has pleaded not guilty to allegations of domestic violence after his former girlfriend told police he dragged her by the hair, repeatedly punched her in the face, and threw her dog during an argument, PEOPLE confirms.

Foster, 24, who plays for the San Francisco 49ers, entered his plea Tuesday. The allegations date to Feb. 11 and an argument with the 28-year-old woman at their Los Gatos, California, home, which the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office alleges “[left] her bruised and with a ruptured ear drum.”

Foster is charged with domestic violence, possession of an assault weapon, and forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, ESPN.com reports.

Those charges are moving forward even after the alleged victim recanted her statements through her attorney, Stephanie Rickard, who said that Foster “did not strike her, injure her or threaten her,” the Mercury News reports.

Rickard claimed the woman’s head injuries resulted in a fight with another woman, and that after Foster learned of the fight, he moved to break off his relationship with the alleged victim. “She was extremely upset and told him if he broke up with her she would ‘trash his career,'” Rickard said, according to a statement issued by the attorney.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A hearing is set for May 17 to decide if the case against Foster will move forward.

Authorities said the allegations came to light after the alleged victim, whose name is being withheld by PEOPLE, flagged down a stranger’s car on Feb. 11 and called 911. She told responding deputies and Los Gatos police that Foster “dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head eight to 10 times,” the district attorney’s office stated in a news release.

Foster and the alleged victim had started the previous night to argue, during which Foster allegedly threw the woman’s dog across a room, according to a police report obtained by The Sacrament Bee.

She said the dog was uninjured.

The next morning, according to the account the woman provided to investigators, Foster allegedly tossed her clothing out of an upstairs window and told her to leave, then locked the front door after dragging her downstairs by her hair and throwing her out.

The woman said she re-entered the home twice through an unlocked rear door, and each time Foster allegedly again threw her out, punching her in the face and back “hard, but not that hard” on the third time, the police report states.

He allegedly threatened to kill her or have someone else do it if she called police, she said. When she ran and tried to call 911 on her cell phone, Foster allegedly took and then threw the phone, according to the police report, which says that Foster acknowledged breaking the phone.

The woman was taken to a hospital and released after treatment.

Authorities who searched Foster’s home found an assault weapon, a Sig Sauer 516, “along with its large capacity magazine, both of which are illegal to possess in California,” leading to the gun charge, the district attorney’s office says.

Foster was picked up and detained Feb. 11 at the Santa Clara County Jail but released the same day after posting $75,000 bail, reports KGO TV.

The alleged victim’s statement recanting her version of events blaming her former boyfriend said that she “apologizes to everyone that may have been harmed in this case, especially Mr. Foster.”