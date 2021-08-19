Retired Special Ed Teacher Is Killed in Crossfire While Driving Home from White Sox Baseball Game

An Illinois community is mourning after a retired special education teacher was killed in a deadly crossfire on her way home from a baseball game.

On Tuesday night, at about 10 p.m., 67-year-old Denise M. Huguelet was fatally shot while traveling southbound on the Dan Ryan Expressway, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

According to WLS, two cars also traveling southbound began shooting at each other. Huguelet was riding home from a White Sox game with her husband when she was struck by a stray bullet in the back. Another person was also injured in the shooting.

Huguelet was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

After a high-speed chase, two people were arrested, WBBM reports. A firearm was also recovered.

Huguelet was a retired special education teacher who taught for 24 years at Central Middle School in Evergreen Park.

"Her passion for students and her dedication to the community showed in all aspects of her work," school officials wrote in a Facebook post. "Mrs. Huguelet's nature with kids was kind, yet firm, to ensure that students were taught the independent skills they needed to be successful in their futures.

"She cared deeply about the academic needs of students, and the social and emotional well-being of every student's needs. An Evergreen Park native, she was a dear friend to many colleagues who will remember her character as pure, honest, fair and kind. She was an incredible woman whose memory will always be with us."

Huguelet leaves behind five children and 11 grandchildren.

"On behalf of myself and the Village Board, we express our sincere condolences to the Huguelet family," Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said, WLS reports. "The community mourns alongside you today."