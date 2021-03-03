Thomas Driscoll was on vacation when he was killed

Retired Conn. Officer Was Killed with a Single Punch in Alleged Random Attack on Las Vegas Strip

A former Connecticut police officer was killed after being punched by a man on the Las Vegas Strip.

"Tom was a great guy. I have known him since college," friend Peter Kennedy told WGGB of his longtime friend Thomas Driscoll. "We went to Holyoke Community College, then Westfield State, and I got on the state police class before he did, and we remained friends all during that time and during our entire career."

On Sunday morning while he was on vacation in Las Vegas, Driscoll was killed on the Las Vegas Strip after being punched by 33-year-old Brandon Leath, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal, citing a police report. Police believe Leath had provoked Driscoll while he walked across the Strip with a woman. Eventually, the pair got into a fight that turned physical.

Driscoll was knocked unconscious and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Las Vegas Metropolitan police reportedly watched the altercation unfold on real-time crime cameras and were able to take Leath into custody on a murder charge shortly afterwards, KTNV reports.

Driscoll was a Connecticut State Police officer for 22 years. He retired in 2009.