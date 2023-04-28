Respiratory Therapist Who Was a Suspected Serial Killer Admits to Killing 2 Patients

A former respiratory therapist who was a suspected serial killer believed to be involved in the deaths of nine patients at a Missouri hospital admitted to killing two of them decades ago.

As part of a plea agreement, defense attorney Molly Hastings tells PEOPLE her client Jennifer Anne Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deaths of Fern Franco and Coval Gann.

Hall also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in the death of Norma Pearson.

All three victims died in 2002 at Hendrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Hall, 42, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of Franco, 75, and David Wesley Harper. Hastings says the charge involving Harper, 37, was dismissed, and no other charges will be filed against Hall regarding this investigation.

According to charging documents obtained by PEOPLE, in February, prosecutors accused Hall of killing Harper more than 20 years ago by "administering unprescribed pharmaceuticals to him" during his hospitalization, causing him to suffocate.

Hall was also charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Franco in May 2022, PEOPLE previously reported. She pleaded not guilty.

Over the span of Hall's five-month employment stint at the hospital between 2001 and 2002, 18 "cardiac collapse" incidents occurred, with nine such incidents resulting in death, say prosecutors.

According to the charging documents, hospital staff had suspected Hall was connected to them. "The rate of cardiac collapse incidents… rose alarmingly. These incidents were viewed as "medically suspicious" by staff, say prosecutors, per the documents.

Staff members told police they suspected Hall had been injecting patients with succinylcholine, a drug that paralyzed their diaphragms, causing them to suffocate.

"Because of Hall's singular proximity to stricken patients, her access to pharmaceuticals which are deadly if misused, and her discovery of, and method of notifying staff of every patient's cardiac emergency, nursing staff believed Hall was responsible for the patient deaths," prosecutors previously said.

Hall will be sentenced at a later date.