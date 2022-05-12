Hospital Respiratory Therapist Denied Being Serial Killer in 2012. Now She's Accused of Murdering Patient

Jennifer Hall, 41, has been charged with murder in connection with a 75-year-old patient's death in 2002

A former hospital respiratory therapist who told a local news station she was not a serial killer during a 2012 interview is now wanted in Missouri on a first-degree murder charge.

PEOPLE confirms through online records that an arrest warrant was issued May 4, charging Jennifer Hall, 41, with murder in connection with the 2002 death of 75-year-old Fern Franco.

According to KMBC, which spoke with Hall in 2012, Franco was one of nine people who died mysteriously at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Mo., over a three-month period in 2001 and 2002.

"It's shocking to know that somebody can think something so horrible of you and the real truth is out there somewhere," Hall said in the 2012 interview. Asked if she worried about being arrested in the future, Hall said, "No, I did nothing wrong. I feel like the truth is out there. It just needs to be found."

At the time of the deaths, staff members had suspected Hall was connected to them. In charging documents, obtained by KCTV, staffers told police they thought she'd been injecting patients with succinylcholine, a drug that paralyzed their diaphragms, causing them to suffocate.

Coworkers believe Hall was responsible for the deaths "because of her proximity to patients, access to pharmaceuticals and her discovery of every patient's cardiac emergency," the charging documents obtained by KCTV state.

Franco's granddaughter, Aprille Franco, spoke to PEOPLE on Thursday. Franco says she wants Hall to turn herself in, and wants answers.

"It's mind-blowing," Franco tells PEOPLE. "I hope this will make it to trial, and if she's not the one responsible, I hope they dig deeper into who is responsible."

"We need to get justice," Franco adds, saying that all of the families who lost loved ones while Hall worked at Hedrick Medical Center deserve to know the truth. "We were all devastated by this."

PEOPLE could not reach Hall's attorney for comment, but he told KMBC Hall is undergoing chemotherapy treatments for leukemia.

Authorities think Hall knows she's wanted for murder, and may be using the surname Semaboye. Court records further confirm that her last known address was in Overland Park, Kan.

Hall is described as a 5-foot-5-inch white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police estimate she weighs 135 pounds.