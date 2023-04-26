Respected Neurosurgeon Found Shot Dead at Detroit Home

Dr. Devon Hoover was found wrapped in a sheet and dead from a gunshot wound to the head Sunday

By
Published on April 26, 2023 09:03 AM
Devon Hoover
Dr. Devon Hoover. Photo: Facebook

Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a 53-year-old Detroit neurosurgeon after he was found dead in his upscale home in the city's Boston-Edison neighborhood on Sunday night.

Detroit police discovered the body of Dr. Devon Hoover wrapped in a sheet in the crawl space of his attic, according to multiple news outlets including Fox 2 Detroit. He had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, the station reported.

Police went to Hoover's address — which neighbors told Fox 2 was a museum-like gem — for a welfare check after his loved ones became concerned. The prominent doctor was scheduled to visit family in Indiana over the weekend, but he never arrived.

Police later found his car dumped at a separate location on the city's west side, the department said.

CBS News reported that police said they believe the incident could be domestic-related.

A spokesman for the Detroit Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Police look for clues after murder mystery of well-known doctor In Boston Edison Historic District
Home of Dr. Devon Hoover. Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV/Youtube

Hoover specialized in back and neck surgeries and worked for Ascension Health of Michigan. In a statement, the hospital system said the doctor would be greatly missed.

"Devon Hoover, MD, was a dedicated and well-respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed by our community," the statement read. "Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time."

The surgeon did his training at Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, according to WXYZ Detroit. He had also done fellowships at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Neighbors and those who knew the doctor, who meticulously cared for his home where he welcomed others with community events, are reeling from his death.

"That man was an angel," said one neighbor, per Fox 2. "He was beautiful. Everybody was shocked. My phone has been blowing up all night, I was like, no, no, no."

Police look for clues after murder mystery of well-known doctor In Boston Edison Historic District
Home of Dr. Devon Hoover. Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV/Youtube

Another unidentified neighbor said Hoover's death was "very sad."

"Very surprising, this doesn't happen out here," she told CBS News.

Paddy Lynch, who lived in the neighborhood recalled on Facebook his interactions with Hoover, writing he "was one of the first neighbors to take me under their wing, offering old house advice, support, and kindness all along the way."

"Hospitality was certainly his specialty as he never hesitated to open his spectacular home to countless neighbors, friends, and charitable organizations," Lynch added. "For a man small in stature, he was indeed larger than life."

