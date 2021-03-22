"As I lay here in a hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai I want to take a minute to say thank you, I love you, you're amazing and I'm grateful," he wrote on Facebook.

Reporter Hal Eisner 'Grateful to Be Alive' After Car Crashes Into Him on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Hal Eisner, a veteran Los Angeles reporter, said Monday he feels "grateful to be alive" after being involved in a crash in Hollywood last week.

"As I lay here in a hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai I want to take a minute to say thank you, I love you, you're amazing and I'm grateful," he wrote on Facebook.

"I'm grateful to be alive. I'm grateful for all of your heartfelt comments and the many feelings you've expressed since Friday's awful auto-pedestrian crash that involved FOX11 photographer Joab Perez, myself and three other people on Hollywood Blvd."

In his Facebook post, Eisner shared photos of himself laying in a hospital bed with a leg brace and several lacerations on his body. He described the incident further.

"Joab and I were interviewing for a story for the FOX11 6.o'clock News. I have a gash on my right hand, a knee fracture and pretty serious and painful back spasms," he said. "I have a leg brace, my hand is wrapped and the spasms are very painful. But, I will get over this. One of the best meds has been your caring and outreach! Thank you for your love and support! Hugs!"

On Friday, Eisner, Perez and four others were injured after a vehicle driven by an alleged drunk driver ran off the road and crashed into a storefront on Hollywood's Walk of Fame near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, according to FOX 11.

Police said on Twitter that the driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with a DUI.

At the time, three of the five people injured were listed in critical condition, police said.

Two of the other people who were injured were tourists from Washington. One had moderate injuries, while the other had more severe injuries — including broken ribs and a broken leg, according to Deadline.